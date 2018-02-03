B.C. Liberal party members will elect a new leader today, tasked with returning the party to power after a 16 year term in office that ended last summer.

An estimated 60,000 party members voted online and by phone to replace Christy Clark, who resigned after the New Democrats formed a minority government with the support of the Green party following a non-confidence vote that brought down the Liberals in June.

Six people are in the running to become the next leader of the party, including MLAs Mike de Jong, Michael Lee, Todd Stone, Sam Sullivan and Andrew Wilkinson, as well as former Conservative MP Dianne Watts.

'A little bit of political theatre'

All B.C. Liberal members who signed up on time have cast their ballots, ranking their preferences from one to six.

If no candidate receives 50 per cent plus one after the first round of voting, the lowest performer is dropped and that person's second choice votes are redistributed, until one person has the majority of the votes.

David Moscrop, a political analyst and post doctoral fellow at Simon Fraser University, said the ballot counting is part of the event's drama.

"They announce the first ballot, second ballot, third ballot, but the truth is the computer instantly knows who won, because it's tabulated the ranked preferences," he said.

"It's a little bit of political theatre ... it's fun for everyone, except maybe the candidates."

With files from the Canadian Press and Deborah Goble