Candidates for the leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party turned their attention to Vancouver Island issues yesterday as they took part in the third of six planned leadership debates.

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts called for a political platform specifically designed to address Island issues around tourism, transportation and resource development. Newly elected MLA Michael Lee urged the party to expand its appeal on the Island where it now holds just one of 14 seats.

Other candidates seeking to replace former leader Christy Clark include former cabinet ministers Mike de Jong, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson, and MLA and former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan.

The next leadership debate will be held in Kelowna Dec. 2, with the party due to select a new leader in early February.