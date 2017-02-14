As temperatures in B.C.'s Interior rise, so does the risk of avalanche and thin ice.

Mild and above average temperatures are expected in the southern Interior this week and normal patterns will continue until Feb. 24 according to Environment Canada.

Alyssa Charbonneau from Environment Canada says a strong Pacific frontal system is approaching the B.C. coast Tuesday, reaching the Interior on Wednesday. That system is tapping into a stream of sub-tropical moisture and warm air.

"Whenever we see rain in the forecast, we get a little bit concerned for avalanche conditions," said James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada.

Ten to 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall between now and Thursday on the western side of the Kootenays and Columbias.

Floyer says, right now, avalanche hazards are 'considerable.'

"Because temperatures have spiked and are already on their way down, we'll probably see danger ratings maintaining their current levels," Floyer said.

"I suspect, once we see the cooling after this rain, then, we'll go back down and we'll see danger ratings go back down toward the end of the week."

Thin ice is also a concern in the region because of rising temperatures.

Rick Euper, a safety educator with the Kelowna Fire Department, says the current and forecasted temperatures mean no ice is safe.

"You've got to be careful on any water that we're going on, because not only the ice is there, but there are layers of snow on top, so it acts like an insulation and makes the ice very weak."

Euper says Mission Creek and any lake edges should be avoided this week and next.

With files from Daybreak South