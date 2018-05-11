B.C. Interior facing more flooding as weather warms up

Thousands of British Columbians remain under evacuations orders as warming temperatures combine with rain and melting snow to create historic flood conditions across wide areas of the province.

Most of the flooding is in the Southern Interior, including the Similkameen, south Okanagan and Kootenay Boundary regions.

One of the worst-hit communities is the West Kootenay city of Grand Forks, where floods have hit historic levels. Water stood at least a metre deep in some downtown streets last night, shutting down Highway 3 through town to low clearance vehicles.

A truck tests the depth of flood waters in Grand Forks, B.C., on Friday morning. (Bob Keating/CBC)

Highway 3, which is one of the main routes in the region, has also been closed just west of Keremeos to all vehicles.

Chris Marsh, emergency operations centre director and program manager for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, said they expected water levels to peak overnight into Friday with different parts of the district seeing bodies of water swell between 30 and 100 centimetres.

In the Okanagan region, flooding is also reported in the Cawston and Okanagan Falls areas, and in Osoyoos officials have ordered residents to immediately stop pumping any flood water into the sewers to avoid overwhelming the towns wastewater system.

Weather outlook

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said the weather in the region was "a rapidly changing situation," with pockets of showers and thunderstorms expected through Saturday.

"It's these pockets of downpours over the past several afternoons and evenings that have injected all of this fresh moisture into the rivers and that's what's really led them to burst their banks at these critical points," Wagstaffe said.

WATCH: Footage of rising flood levels across B.C.'s Interior.

Officials say river levels approaching those of the disastrous flood year of 1948. 0:41

Hot and dry conditions are forecast to start early next week, and this could further melt the region's heavy snowpacks and add to the rising water levels.

"We're going from rain to an increase in melt over the next few days," Wagstaffe said.

The River Forecast Centre says there's still lots of snow in the mountains that feed rivers in the area.

It issued flooding warnings for the Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and surrounding tributaries in the Boundary region. There is also a high streamflow advisory for the West and East Kootenay.

For updates on river levels and flood warnings check the River Forecast Centre webpage

Mission Creek flowing very high at the Spiers Rd bridge in Kelowna,only a few feet from the reaching the bottom of the bridge. River expected to peak tomorrow. <a href="https://t.co/NUbaFjVvIE">pic.twitter.com/NUbaFjVvIE</a> —@BradyStrachan

More than 2,700 people under evacuation order

More than 2,700 people were affected by the orders, with many struggling to salvage what they could and fortifying their properties.

The Emergency Info BC website listed evacuation orders or alerts in seven regional districts and for eight First Nations around the province on Friday morning, including:

The following communities have issued flooding-related Evacuation Alerts or Orders not currently available online:

Nazko First Nation

Nooaitch Indian Band

Westbank First Nation

Xat'sull First Nation (Soda Creek First Nation)

For the latest updates check the EmergencyInfoBC flooding webpage.

A motel near downtown Grand Forks is inundated with flood water on Friday morning. (Bob Keating/CBC)

Lower Fraser concerns

Flooding is also a concern outside of the Interior.

The province encouraged local governments and First Nations communities along the lower Fraser River to prepare for potential flooding as it experiences high flow rates.

In the north, an area close to Smithers, B.C., was put under evacuation alert.