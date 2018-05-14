B.C. Interior braces for more flooding as temperatures rise

After a week of flooding, some communities in the southern Interior of B.C. have been warned things could get worse later this week.

With both rain and warm sunny weather in the forecast and plenty of snow left in the mountains set to melt, several rivers are forecast to rise above the 100-year level by Friday, including:

Kettle River near WestBridge.

Nicola River near Nicola Lake.

Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

Mission Creek near East Kelowna.

Salmo River near Salmo.

In Grand Forks, which was one of the worst hit areas last week, the Granby River is expected to hit the 100-year mark on Friday, but not the same levels as last week.

Nevertheless, forecasters are predicting the next round of flooding in Grand Forks could be just as bad as last week.

Floodwaters threatened an electrical sub station in Grand Forks over the weekend. (Bob Keating/CBC)

Farther north, the Nautley River near Fort Fraser is also expected to rise to just below it's 100-year mark by Friday.

Sun and rain forecast

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the strong ridge of high pressure sitting over the region means the sunny warm conditions will continue until Tuesday.

Temperatures in Grand Forks could hit 32 C as freezing levels in the adjacent mountains rise up to 3,500 to 4,000 metres.

By Wednesday temperature will start to drop as a slow wet system pushes in, meaning thundershowers could result in heavy downpours in some local areas.

Then the warm weather is expected to return by next weekend, says Wagstaffe.

Submerged in sewage

In all, nearly two dozen states of local emergency have been issued by local governments around B.C. and for many communities the focus now is on preparing for that second wave of flooding.

In the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary alone more than 3,000 residents are affected by evacuation orders and alerts — and while conditions eased over the weekend, flooding still poses a threat to life and health.

One of the worst hit parts of Grand Forks last week was the Ruckle neighbourhood, where more than 100 homes remain submerged in water mixed with sewage and other debris.

In the Ruckles neighbourhood of Grand Forks more than 100 homes have been submerged in floodwater filled with sewage and debris. (Bob Keating/CBC)

Over the weekend, firefighters and other crews carried out more than 30 rescues, in some cases by swimming from house to house banging on doors to see if anyone was stranded inside.



Officials are urging people to not return home because more water is on the way. Still, some people continue refusing to leave.

"We swept the area and we have just been notified today that there are more people still in their homes." said Dan Derby, the regional fire chief district of Kootenay Boundary.

Worse than a fire

On Sunday, B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth toured the area to see the damage and assess what's needed in terms of cleanup.

Farnworth said the damage he viewed in flood-ravaged Grand Forks was "devastating," and he pledged the B.C. government will do everything it can to support area residents.

Assessments are still underway but federal assistance may also be required during recovery efforts, he said.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth assessed the flooded areas near Grand Forks over the weekend. (CBC)

"In many ways it is worse than a fire because a fire comes through and it burns everything clean, and here you have sewage, you have debris, you have cars underwater, you have the fact that the rivers have cut new channels," said Farnworth.



Those new river channels are a particular concern because officials fear when the next surge of floodwater arrives the new river channels could cause different areas to flood.

Okanagan, Similkameen prepare for more

Residents living on low-lying properties along the Similkameen River and along the beaches of Osoyoos Lake are also bracing for more flooding.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued evacuation alerts for more than 1,300 properties, and properties in Keremeos, Cawston and Osoyoos are expected to be especially hard hit.

Floodwaters lap at the lower floor of a hotel in Osoyoos, B.C. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

The spokesman Cameron Baughen says people need to consider evacuation plans now because the water could rise very quickly and close down the main route, Highway 3.

There is also concern about the Similkameen River potentially pushing several feet of additional water back up into Osoyoos Lake.

Osoyoos Lake is already flooding 53 properties and one lakefront hotel in Osoyoos.