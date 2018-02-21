At 8 p.m. on a Monday, it's not unusual to see two college-aged students huddled over a laptop at a coffee shop.

But this scene had nothing to do with studying. It was one of B.C.'s up-and-coming ice dance duos watching their idols, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, skate the performance of their lives.

"It was definitely one of the most powerful moments I can remember in figure skating," said Langley's Nikolas Wamsteeker.

He and his ice dance partner Haley Sales had raced out of their training class in Burnaby, B.C., to the first place they could find that had Wi-Fi so they could live-stream the final flight of the Olympic free dance program.

"It was pretty inspiring, to say the least," said Sales, originally from Kelowna, with a laugh.

The pair, both 21, were among the millions watching Virtue and Moir capture hearts — and a gold medal — with their winning performance in Pyeongchang.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir celebrate their gold medal win at the 2018 Winter Olympics. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

'They're amazing people, really human'

Wamsteeker and Sales know a thing or two about on-ice chemistry; they've been competing together since 2014.

The pair made the jump from junior to senior last season and, on their first attempt, earned a spot on Canada's national team.

Just last month, they finished in ninth at their first International Skating Union competition, the 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, which was held in Taipei.

The two currently train under Megan Wing and Aaron Lowe, who represented Canada at the 2006 Olympics and now run the Burnaby-based Vancouver Ice Dance Academy.

Nikolas Wamsteeker with Scott Moir after watching him compete at an event in Mississauga, Ont., in 2010. (Nikolas Wamsteeker)

But their figure skating careers go back much further. In fact, Wamsteeker can barely remember lacing up his first pair of skates.

"I started skating when I was a toddler," he said. "My mom put me right into figure skating. I never even had a chance to touch hockey skates!"

He fondly recalls asking Virtue and Moir for their autographs and photos after watching them compete at an event in Mississauga, Ont., in 2010.

"When you meet these two, they're just amazing people. They're really human."

Nikolas Wamsteeker & Haley Sales have been competing together for four years, currently training under Canadian ice dancers Megan Wing & Aaron Lowe. (Nikolas Wamsteeker)

'We can do the same'

Wamsteeker and Sales would end up competing with Virtue and Moir three times, twice during national competitions and once internationally — an experience they described as surreal.

"It's like, 'Wow!' It's almost an honour to know you've shared the ice with such legends," said Sales.

The two are now more motivated than ever to follow in the footsteps — or, at least, the skate tracks — of Virtue and Moir as their heroes retire from competition.

"It really is the end of an era," said Wamsteeker.

"If we just stick to it and follow their path, we can do the same," added Sales.

Next up on their checklist of dreams: representing Canada at the World Figure Skating Championships in Milan, Italy in March.