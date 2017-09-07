Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver is calling for a provincial inquiry into the Port Mann Bridge project after a year long CBC News investigation raised questions about the project's oversight.

"I was profoundly troubled ... we are not talking about a few tens of thousands of dollars, we are talking about hundreds of millions of dollars ... accounted for in ways that seem very odd," said Weaver.

Documents leaked to CBC and six sources close to the project say the B.C. government overpaid millions to speed up work on the Port Mann Bridge project in 2012.

Weaver is calling on the NDP government to launch an inquiry that would review the entire project, including why the province spent millions extra to speed up the work.

"We need to ask very difficult questions as to why was this project apparently accelerated to complete prior to the provincial election," said Weaver.

Six consultants on the project told CBC they believe weak oversight lead to $300 million spent on acceleration but TI Corp, the crown corporation created to build the bridge and widen the highway, says in the end they got $200 million back after negotiations with the contractor.

NDP not ruling out inquiry

The new B.C. NDP government say it is reviewing the information uncovered by CBC's investigation before making a decision on a public inquiry.

"We need to take a look and make sure this never happens again," said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinsion.

She said her government is concerned taxpayers' money may have been used to help get the B.C liberals elected in 2013.

'Very concerning if tax dollars were used for the sake of the BC Liberals partisan interests,' said Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson.

"I'm outraged on behalf of all British Columbians that tax dollars would be used to potentially speed up a project in order to advance a B.C. Liberal agenda for an election."

She says she believes the only reason the former government would have paid millions to speed up work on the project would be to fix traffic gridlock to win votes.

'Makes me want to scream' - Selina Robinsion , NDP minister of municipal affairs and housing.

"Everything about this is concerning. All the pieces for me make my stomach hurt with outrage because the alleged misuse of tax dollars when we had cuts to education, when we had cuts to senior care, makes we want to scream," said Robionson

B.C. Premier Christy Clark opened the Port Mann Bridge on Dec. 1, 2012 saying the project was 'on budget' but it was actually $572 million over the original fixed price of $2.39 billion. (The Canadian Press)

Former Premier Christy Clark opened the bridge on schedule in December of 2012. Standing on a podium on the old bridge with the new span in the background, she boasted the new Port Mann would shave an hour from drivers' daily commutes.

Documents leaked to CBC suggest part of the project, the Fraser Heights connector, finished early. TI Corp said the Crown corporation did not pay extra to accelerate that work.

Weaver says an inquiry would also uncover why TI Corp was allowed to spend billions without establishing an audit committee until 2013, which is required for all B.C. Crown corporations.

"This is not good fiscal management. It's actually fundamentally irresponsible, and we need to get to the bottom of this with an independent public inquiry," said Weaver who had not yet discussed the matter with Premier John Horgan.

Weaver also questioned why the former B.C. Liberal government only released documents requested by CBC two weeks after the May election, which was seven months after they were requested by CBC

Watchdog questions timing before election

A watchdog group is also concerned politics may have motivated the acceleration of the project, which allowed as many as 100,000 potential voters a day to shave time off their daily commute before the 2013 election.

'An independent forensic audit will tell you if you need a public inquiry,' said Dermod Travis, executive director of the watchdog group Integrity B.C. (CBC) (Daniel Beauparlant/CBC)

"It doesn't make sense economically, it only makes sense politically and that is too high a price for all taxpayers to pay for the benefit of the B.C. Liberals," said Integrity B.C.'s Dermod Travis, who has been monitoring B.C.'s megaprojects for years.

The former B.C. Liberal government claimed the whole project came in within its $3.3 billion capital budget, but the project's debt is now projected to hit $4.2 billion this fiscal year, and the bridge is losing $100 milllion a year.

The Port Mann Bridge, seen here mid-construction, before the old Port Mann Bridge was demolished. (Flatiron Construction )

