After a weekend of negotiations, the B.C. Greens and the NDP have announced plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The expectation is Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver will announce his party's three MLAs are ready to support the NDP.

NDP Leader John Horgan will also be at the event.

More details on the agreement will be released during the news conference this afternoon. The B.C. Liberals currently hold 43 seats, the B.C. NDP 41 and the Greens hold the balance of power with 3 seats.

If the Green MLAs vote with the NDP, it would ensure 44 votes, just enough needed to pass legislation in the 87 seat legislature.

Even if there is a deal in place between the Greens and the NDP, B.C. Premier Christy Clark will get the first opportunity to govern and to try and weather a confidence vote.

