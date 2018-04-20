B.C. grain piling up after weeks of CN rail delays

Grain farmers in British Columbia are struggling to get their product to market with backlogs on Canadian National's rail lines and incremental weather causing weeks of delays.

The B.C. Grain Producers Association says, since January this year, there have been delays of up to six weeks to get products from farm to ship.

Grain is still sitting in bins and bags around the north of the province, said association president Rick Kantz.

"We've got ships sitting in the port that can't get loaded. We've got elevators that are full that can't ship and we've got farmers who can't pay bills," he told Carolina de Ryk, the host of CBC's Daybreak North.

CN has apologized for the backlog and says it is taking steps to relieve the congestion by mobilizing more train cars and workers.

"We are starting to move again but that doesn't mean that we are caught up by any means," Kantz said. "Whether it stays on a regular schedule is to be seen still."

He's calling on the government to take action to avoid delays in the future.

"We need something in place where it doesn't happen again," he said. "We need legislation that keeps the rail moving."

Farmers in Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as in the U.S., have also been affected by the delays. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Capacity problems

Jim Blaze, a U.S.-based rail economist, said the root of the problem is that the rail company's growth exceeded its shipping capacity.

"[CN] got caught short. They didn't invest in increasing their train capacity. They didn't invest in bringing on board more train employees and they didn't invest in having enough locomotive power," Blaze said.

Farmers in Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as in the U.S., have also been affected by the delays which stretch back to last year.

"You can't have double digit growth two or three years in a row without running into capacity problems, typically track capacity," he said.

For farmers like Kantz in the Peace region, the effects of the delays will continue to be felt as the weather warms up and the late winter snowpack melts.

"We are fighting the mud to get the product out of its storage now," Kantz said. "It's costing us time."

Restrictions on load capacity of transport trucks on the road, set by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, are starting to come into effect as well.

"We are into road bans, so instead of hauling in January and February where we can haul full loads, we haul half loads," Kantz said.

He said he's concerned about the impact on the international market after weeks of delivery delays.

"Canada definitely has some of the best quality of products out there but our reputation for being able to deliver is what really sells us," he said. "When ships leave the port without grain, because they can't wait that long, they tend not to come back."

