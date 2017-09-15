The B.C. government is conducting a review of allegations that the previous Liberal government overpaid to rush the construction of the Port Mann bridge project.

"I have asked ministry staff to do a full review, When they get back to me with their findings we will determine our next steps." said NDP Transportation Minister Claire Trevena.

Earlier this month, a year-long investigation by CBC News reported that the Liberal government overpaid millions for the Port Mann Bridge project.

Gary Webster, a professional engineer and KPMG partner was contracted to serve as B.C.’s representative on the $2.97 Billion Port Mann Bridge Project (CBC Composite)

Sources who spoke to CBC for the story also questioned why Gary Webster, the man appointed to provide independent oversight for the almost $3 billion project, was allowed to join the private firm KPMG as a partner five month after being hired.

KPMG was under contracted to help manage the Port Mann construction.

Former B.C. Premier Christy Clark opened the new bridge in December of 2012. The final price tag was $2.974 billion, $572 million more than the original estimated cost.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark opened the Port Mann Bridge on, December 1, 2012 saying the project was "on budget" but it was actually $572 million over the original fixed price of $2.39 billion. (The Canadian Press)

The B.C. Green Party called on the government to launch a full public inquiry early this month after the CBC broke the story.

"The allegations are troubling and British Columbians deserve answers on whether their money was misspent on this project," said Green MLA Adam Olsen.

Members of the previous government have denied the allegations.