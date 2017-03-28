The B.C. government is apologizing after their Facebook page was vandalized by unknown actors on Monday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a number of images with Arabic language and an individual in uniform were posted on the government's Facebook page, before quickly being taken down.

In a series of tweets, the government apologized for the incident, first saying the page was "vandalized" and then "compromised." They say they're working with Facebook to resolve the situation.

A request for comment by the government was not immediately returned.