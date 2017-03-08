B.C. Premier Christy Clark says the province is attempting to give women a fair shot but understands that gender equality remains elusive for many. Clark announced $132,000 for a mentorship program that will place young women with female mentors, including the premier herself.

"Government can take the lead in showing how we want to support women by offering them leadership opportunities, leadership mentorship," said Clark. "Pay should be equal. Women shouldn't be earning on average less than men do. We have a long way to go. Part of that though is understanding some of those barriers are still there."

We for She to return

The province also marked International Women's Day by announcing a commitment to continue supporting the We for She conference. The event is billed as the largest gathering of women's organizations, companies and advocates in North America.

The 2017 version will take place this fall in Vancouver.

Clark was accompanied for the announcement with two Kelowna Secondary students who are bringing a We for She event to their home town on April 13.

Kelowna Secondary students Caitlin Kingsmill (left) and Juliet Watts (right) speak at the podium in Victoria in front of B.C. Premier Christy Clark. (Richard Zussman/CBC News)

"We are having younger people, primarily Grade 12s and we are having all genders. We really belief in strength in diversity and we are really hoping this will be a powerful way to spread the message," said Grade 12 organizer Caitlin Kingsmill.

B.C. NDP promising money for domestic violence victims

The B.C. NDP made its own International Women's Day announcement.

Opposition Leader John Horgan committed to spending $8 million a year towards domestic violence prevention programs. The NDP has committed to directing more funding to provincial and community based programs that serve women and children.

"After the trauma of violence, women shouldn't have to wait weeks for counseling and support," said Horgan. "Women shouldn't have to endure emotional and physical abuse for fear of losing the roof over their heads. But that's happening when women can't afford to leave a dangerous situation."

There are more than 30,000 women and children affected by domestic violence in B.C. each year, according to a 2016 B.C. Coroners Service report.

NDP Leader John Horgan announces an NDP government would provide additional resources for victims of domestic violence. (Mike McArthur/CBC News)

"Women and children turn to transition houses to escape violence. But they face an uphill battle to get the services they need to restart their lives," said NDP MLA Jodie Wickens. "And like other women, survivors of violence are faced with an economy that has become harder for ordinary people."