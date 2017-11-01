B.C.'s provincial government has hired an engineer to lead the independent technical review of the 10-lane bridge project to replace the George Massey tunnel.

Stan Cowdell, the president of Westmar Project Advisors Inc., has years of experience as an engineering consultant for public infrastructure projects, according to the province.

Th government put the massive construction project on hold in September in order to conduct the technical review.

At the time, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said the review would consider whether the previous Liberal government's plan for a 10-lane bridge would be the best option or if the solution is a smaller crossing, repairs to the existing tunnel, a twinned tunnel or a combination of those ideas.

The project to replace the aging tunnel has generated controversy in Metro Vancouver.

Richmond city council had asked the government to stop work until other options are looked at, including twinning the tunnel. But on the other side of the Fraser River, Delta Mayor Lois Jackson had argued the project should continue.

The independent technical review is expected to provide a report in spring 2018.