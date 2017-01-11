The B.C. government has granted the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project environmental assessment approval. Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman have issued the certificate for the interprovincial twinning of the pipeline between Edmonton, Alberta and Burnaby, B.C.

"Clearly, the project will have economic benefits for British Columbia workers, families and communities. However, we have always been clear economic development will not come at the expense of the environment," said Polak and Coleman in a joint statement.

"We believe environmental protection and economic development can occur together and the conditions attached to the EA certificate reflect that."

The environmental assessment comes with 37 conditions from the provincial government. Those are in addition to the 157 conditions required by the National Energy Board.

The provincial conditions are meant to address concerns that have been raised by Aboriginal groups during consultation undertaken for the project including impacts on vegetation and wildlife, parks and protected areas, greenhouse gas emissions and terrestrial and marine spills.

more to come