B.C. government chips in for beef-packing plant

A proposal to build the largest beef-packaging plant in B.C. is getting a boost from the provincial government.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says the province is committing up to $450,000 to support the B.C. Cattlemen's Association proposal to build a federally inspected beef packaging plant in Prince George.

The funding will be used to develop an industry-led cooperative, similar to one used in Ontario's pork industry

Popham says most of the cattle raised in B.C. is currently shipped out of province for processing.

"We will have the opportunity to not just breed and raise cattle in the province, like we do now, but to process them in our province," she said.

If the project moves forward, construction would begin in 2019. When finished, the plant would create 80 full-time jobs, plus an additional 620 spin-off jobs.