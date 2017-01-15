A young B.C. refugee maimed in a Syrian rocket attack has a new spring in her step.

Douaa Sirhan, 5, was just fitted with a prosthetic limb to replace the leg she lost to war.

"She was given this leg, she was just thrilled, You could see the smile on her face," said Beng Favreau, who helped Douaa's family settle into their new lives on Haida Gwaii, B.C.

'She just started walking ... and she's off ...'

Favreau and ​Douaa's father travelled with her to Vancouver where she was fitted with a new prosthetic limb.

Doctors advised her to start walking slowly, using crutches at first. But Douaa wanted to pick up the pace.

"She just started walking at the parking lot at the hotel," said Favreau. "And, she's off ... she's just totally happy."

Douaa says she's looking forward to bicycling, sitting cross-legged, and wearing dresses.

Douaa Sirhan tries out her new prosthetic leg. (Hassan Sirhan )

​Favreau credits the War Amps Child Amputee Program for helping to pay for Douaa's new limb.

People on Haida Gwaii also raised more than $24,000 to help pay for medical treatment and travel expenses.

Leg amputated after rocket attack

In 2013, Douaa was a toddler when a rocket attack destroyed her home in Daraa, Syria.

Cellphone video taken soon after shows medical volunteers trying to help Douaa as she flails and screams on a hospital gurney with a mangled leg and bloodied diaper.

Cellphone video from 2013 shows Douaa Sirhan suffering from serious injuries after a rocket attack on her home in Daraa, Syria. (Facebook/Operation Refugees Haida Gwaii)

Doctors amputated her leg below the knee.

Today, she attends school in the village of Queen Charlotte on Haida Gwaii where she lives with her family.

She had already learned to climb the monkey bars with one leg.

"You cannot imagine how high she [climbed] with that one leg of hers," said Favreau.

With files from Jordan Tucker