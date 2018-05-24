B.C. firefighters tackle new wildfires near Kamloops and Lillooet

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews and aircraft are tackling a wildfire about 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops that is producing smoke that is visible in several communities in the region.

This fire, measuring about 50 hectares, is near the perimeter of the Elephant Hill fire — one of the largest in the province in 2017, which burned nearly 2,000 square kilometres of forest, brush and buildings.

Another fire measuring about 25 hectares is burning about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet near Xusum Creek. An evacuation alert is in place and residents are urged to contact the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District for further information.