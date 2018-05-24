B.C. firefighters tackle 3 new wildfires

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews and aircraft are tackling a wildfire about 55 kilometres northwest of Kamloops that is producing smoke visible in several communities in the region.

The Allie Lake fire, measuring about 60 hectares, is near the perimeter of the Elephant Hill fire — one of the largest in the province in 2017, which burned nearly 2,000 square kilometres of forest, brush and buildings.

A second fire measuring about 25 hectares is burning about 35 kilometres west of Lillooet near Xusum Creek. An evacuation alert is in place and residents are urged to contact the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District for further information.

Vancouver Island fire

A third wildfire is burning on Vancouver Island about 15 kilometres southwest of Campbell River. The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire near Middle Quinsam Lake is now bigger than four hectares.

There are 19 firefighters on the ground being assisted by two helicopters.

The fire started Wednesday and is believed to be human caused.

Smoke is visible from Campbell River but the Strathcona Regional District says there is no threat to the city at this time and it does not anticipate any complications getting the blaze under control.

"At this point it's not a tinder box, but we are still encouraging people to be careful with their fires," said Jeanne Larsen with the Coastal Fire Centre.

Although the fire isn't burning near any homes, it has reached an area close to the Quinsam coal mine, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reminding people that "category 2" open burns are currently banned in the Coastal, Prince George, Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centre regions.