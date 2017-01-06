B.C. will begin providing the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to Grade 6 boys beginning in September 2017.

The vaccine will be provided as part of the regular school-based, publicly funded immunization clinics. Two doses will be given at least six months apart, as it is to Grade 6 girls.

Health Minister Terry Lake announced the extension of the program, saying the move is to improve protection against a range of HPV-caused cancers that affect both men and women.

"We've targeted the program to Grade 6 girls and now Grade 6 boys to better promote the broad coverage needed for effective herd immunity," he said in a statement.

"The HPV vaccine is most effective when administered before a child is first exposed to the virus and will help protect them from HPV-related cancers and other serious health problems."

HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections, with three out of four sexually active people contracting the virus at some point in their lives.

"Vaccine monitoring continues to show the safety of the HPV immunization," Dr. Perry Kendall, B.C.'s provincial health officer, said in a statement.

"It's just as effective in preventing HPV-related cancers in males as it is in females, and the benefits are long lasting."

The school immunization program will use the Gardasil 9 vaccine, which provides protection against nine types of HPV.

With this move, B.C. will join six provinces – Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and P.E.I. – that already provide the HPV vaccination to boys.