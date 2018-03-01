A dentist who owns half a dozen clinics across Metro Vancouver has been ordered to pay $30,000 and stop practising for six months after admitting to charging for unnecessary procedures.

Dr. Karim Lalani admitted to professional misconduct last month and will have to suspend his practice beginning April 1, according to a consent order signed Tuesday by the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C.

The college order doesn't reveal specifics about the complaints against Lalani but says he admitted to providing unnecessary, inappropriate and sub-standard treatments and failing to tell his patients about all reasonable treatment options and the associated costs.

He also admitted to submitting insurance claims for unnecessary treatments and keeping inadequate records, according to the order.

Dr. Karim Lalani owns six dental practices in Metro Vancouver. (Family Dental Centres)

Lalani, who has been registered as a dentist in B.C. since 1994, will have to pay a $25,000 fine to the college and another $5,000 in costs.

As part of the discipline process, he has agreed to pay to go through educational and mentorship programs.

He's also prevented from receiving any payment for the services provided by dentists in the six Family Dental Centres he owns in Surrey, Burnaby, Vancouver and New Westminster.