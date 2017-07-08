The province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency as wildfires burn out of control throughout most of the Interior.

"​The extended weather forecast is calling for continued hot, dry weather, with risks of thunderstorms in many parts of the province," the province said in a written statement.

The declaration gives emergency resources special authority to deal with the fires.

Wildfires burning out of control across the Interior have prompted the evacuation of at least one airport, an entire town and hundreds more homes throughout the region.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said 138 new fires started throughout the province on Friday, many of them started by lightning.

One of the largest fires is near Ashcroft, a town in a dry grasslands area about 120 kilometres west of Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has declared a state of local emergency because of the fire, which quickly grew to more than 4,000 hectares from 50 hectares over the course of the day.

A driver passing through the Ashcroft area in the B.C. Interior tweeted this photo showing heavy smoke billowing from a wildfire. (@theofaber/Twitter)

The Ashcroft Hospital has been closed as a precaution, its long-term residents moved to Merritt.

Nearby, the Village of Cache Creek has been evacuated because of the rapidly moving fire.

The flames have consumed buildings and closed highways in both directions, including Highway 1 and Highway 97C, according to DriveBC.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the fire destroyed two airport hangars and all of the 30-or-so homes at a trailer park in Boston Flats, which is about seven kilometres south of the town.

Ranta said the fire has also consumed three or four homes on the Ashcroft Indian Band reserve.

Fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said 48 firefighters are currently battling the blaze along with several aircraft.

'It was definitely scary'

A reception centre for evacuees has been set up in Kamloops at the McArthur Island Sport Park.

The centre's coordinator, Gord Davis, said some residents streaming into the centre had to rush to leave their homes.

"Some of them are pretty fragile, because some of them have seen their home go up in flames and others aren't really sure what they're going to go back to," Davis said.

#BCWildfire my house is in that blaze some where. Everyone is out safe. pic.twitter.com/wZEyXhat06 — @SmokeGreeenShow

Cache Creek evacuee Skylar Dubois was en route to the reception centre with her mother, three cats and two dogs.

"It was definitely scary," Dubois said. "You could see big flames, big smoke ... the fire kept just eating away at the hill."

The centre is helping evacuees with accommodation, clothing and meals, but Davis said hotel rooms are in short supply because of the time of year and events taking place over the weekend.

'It didn't seem like it was safe'

Farther north in the province in the Cariboo Regional District, a series of lightning strikes has sparked several wildfires in the area around Williams Lake — one of them prompting the evacuation of the city's airport.

@drivebc HWY97 from Cache Creek to #ashcroft barricaded closed. We turned onto HWY1 via Kamloops, thick smoke of #ashcroftfire behind us pic.twitter.com/5iY31rXUeT — @vancejennifer

Mike MacKenzie was driving home to Metro Vancouver from a business trip in Prince George when he saw dry lightning strike the area.

"I saw three of them and then I saw the fires they created as I drove by them," MacKenzie said.

"I've never seen as many fires all start pretty much in about a two-hour period."

A photo from the Williams Lake airport from Bryan Johns. pic.twitter.com/VHvFn6ZWv9 — @j_mcelroy

MacKenzie said he encountered panicked residents rushing to leave as the fire quickly spread.

"I left that area pretty quick because it didn't seem like it was safe."

From his vantage point in Williams Lake, he could see four wildfires burning.

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has issued a warning, saying "fires are reported faster than they can be written down — all over the Cariboo."

In 100 Mile House, about 100 kilometres southeast of Williams Lake, a 1,500-hectare blaze has forced the evacuation of at least 3,600 people.

Wind and lightning

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe said a big trough of low pressure is swinging across the province, bringing gusty winds and lightning.

"The problem is, we're getting a lot of lightning, and a lot of localized erratic strong winds, but not a lot of precipitation," Wagstaffe said.

"Fires are being reported faster than they can be written down-all over the Cariboo.." https://t.co/q5HyxbewOu pic.twitter.com/lVGvxjjx0O — @JWagstaffe

High winds and thunderstorms are expected to persist in the region through the evening hours, before easing overnight.

Princeton fire

In the southern Interior, a wildfire near Princeton has also prompted an evacuation order for homes in the area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the order late Friday afternoon for the properties about 10 kilometres north of Princeton on Summers Creek Road and Dry Lake along Highway 5A.

The district said the B.C. Wildfire Service, RCMP and Princeton Fire Service are on scene.

An emergency reception centre is being set up at the Riverside Community Centre in Princeton.

