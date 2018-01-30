The British Columbia government is creating more uncertainty around Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project with a proposal to restrict any increase in diluted bitumen shipments until it conducts more spill response studies.

Provincial Environment Minister George Heyman says there needs to be more confidence in how well oil transporters are prepared to respond and fully mitigate the effects of a potential spill.

"It's clear from our perspective that there is a tremendous risk to our economy and our environment from a spill of diluted bitumen," Heyman told the CBC News.

"British Columbians expect us to defend our coastline, our waterways and our economic and environment interests overall," he said.

The government says it will establish an independent scientific advisory panel to make recommendations to the minister on whether, and how, heavy oils can be safely transported and cleaned up if spilled.

More uncertainty for Kinder Morgan

The restriction creates more uncertainty for the already delayed Trans Mountain expansion project, which would nearly triple the capacity of the current pipeline system to 890,000 barrels a day.

In a statement from Kinder Morgan, a representative said Tuesday the company was aware of the government's announcement and will "actively participate in their engagement and feedback process."

It added that "the expansion project's approval by the Government of Canada followed a rigorous and lengthy regulatory process that included a thorough examination of the pipeline and products being shipped."

It mentioned the conditions on the Kinder Morgan project related to diluted bitumen.

'A move in the right direction'

B.C. says it will also seek input from First Nations, industry, local governments and environmental groups, as well as the general public over the coming months.

Reuben George of the Sacred Trust, a group started with the purpose of stopping the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, says he's heartened that the provincial government is proposing more measures to protect B.C.'s environment from spills.

"This is a move in the right direction. I hope the province will follow through and make the right choice," George said.

The West Coast Environmental Law association cheered the proposal as a welcome safety measure and an important warning for Kinder Morgan.