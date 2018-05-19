What's new for summer in Vancouver Island's craft beer scene

Patio season has arrived in many parts of the province and with that comes the season for summer beer and trips to local breweries.

CBC beer columnist — and author of Craft Beer Revolution: The Insider's Guide to B.C. Breweries — Joe Wiebe dropped by All Points West to talk about what's new in the world of B.C. breweries.

"Everybody's gearing up for summer, so they're all brewing lots of beer," he told host Jason D'Souza.

New Vancouver Island breweries are set to open in Qualicum Beach and in Victoria.

"We've been waiting a long time for this one," Wiebe said of the latest addition to the Victoria brewery scene. He said Île Sauvage will likely have beer ready for purchase this summer, and a tasting room ready to open in the fall.

Phillips Brewery, a long-time staple for Victoria beer fans, is preparing to open its long-awaited tasting room.

"It's got such a comfy, cosy, welcoming vibe," Wiebe said. "The great cheekiness and fun playfulness they have in their labels and their whole style."

The new space will host 16 taps, including beer that's only available for tasting and filling growlers in the tasting room.

After what Wiebe calls a less-than-successful relaunch at Vancouver Island Brewing in 2017, the brewery is planning another relaunch this summer. Wiebe expects to see their brews appearing in stores in coming weeks.

In honour of the Royal B.C. Museum's latest exhibit, Egypt: The Time of the Pharaohs, Swans Brewery is launching a special beer called Pharaohs Reserve.

"He's trying to evoke that whole majesty of Egypt of the Pharaohs and the pyramids," Wiebe said.

Pharaohs Reserve features spelt wheat, different spices and herbs and grains of paradise.

Lighthouse Brewery is celebrating its 20-year anniversary, and to mark the occasion, they've brewed up a New World Belgian Witbier. Wiebe describes it as fresh, light, bubbly and spicy with a dry finish.

Lighthouse Brewing Company will also be opening a tasting room this summer.

Top 3 B.C. brews to try this weekend

Category 12 Brewing: Hiatus Saison

This cool and refreshing cucumber lemon farmhouse ale launched last summer, and Wiebe said he's been waiting for the right time to crack one open again.

"I finish a bike ride and come home and the first thing I want to do it sit on my porch and have one of those," he said.

Powell Brewery: Yippee-Ki-Yay Nordic Table Beer

Wiebe describes this Nordic Table Beer as a dry-hopped, refreshing brew.

"I've been drinking a lot of those lately."

Phillips Brewery: Levidrome Regal Lager

Inspired by Levi Budd, a seven-year-old Victoria boy who invented the term levidrome, this imperial lager is described as earthy, with a hint of sweetness. It is the strongest of the three beers Wiebe recommends.