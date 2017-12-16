The B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a request for a judicial review of an incident where a bear cub was killed by a conservation officer in Dawson Creek in 2016, saying the officer was within his jurisdiction to do so.

Lawyers with The Association for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals argued the Wildlife Act prohibits officers from killing wildlife that do not pose a threat to people, property or wildlife.

But in his ruling, Justice G.C. Weatherill disagreed, siding with the province and a previous review into the incident, which was conducted by the province's Chief Conservation Officer.

"I find it inconceivable that the Legislature intended to restrict the wildlife management powers of officers to kill wildlife to those that are at large and are likely to harm," Justice Weatherill said in his ruling.

Rehab centre ready to take bear

Tiana Jackson said she found the apparently orphaned bear about 50 kilometres from her home in Dawson Creek and called the RCMP which then contacted the conservation officer, Micah Kneller, who said he was about two hours away at the time.

At that point, Jackson said she decided to take the cub home to be kept safe in a dog pen before she was told by Kneller that he would have to kill the bear.

According to documents filed by the province, Kneller deemed the cub to not be a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.

But Jackson and the advocacy group said a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Smithers had already agreed to take the cub, which they argue was a more appropriate course of action.

Officers exempt under Act

The Fur-Bearers are disappointed in the decision made by the court, and are exploring options and next steps with our legal counsel.

Jackson and the Fur-Bearers said there needs to be limitations on the powers of officers to kill animals which are not a threat, as it is the province's duty to protect wildlife in the public interest.

But the province successfully argued the law gives officers the authority to destroy animals as they deem necessary and cited a section of the Wildlife Act that says an "officer engaged in the performance of his or her duties" is exempt from offences under the act.

The act "implicitly anticipates that conservation officers may need to euthanize wounded wildlife or wildlife that cannot otherwise survive in the wild," the province said in court documents.

The decision was handed down on Dec.13, 2017. The advocacy group said it was disappointed with the decision, and reviewing its "next steps," with its legal counsel, according to its website.



