B.C. Premier Christy Clark is meeting with Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon after her government lost a confidence vote.

The vote ended her party's 16 years in power.

Guichon will either dissolve parliament, sparking a new provincial election, or ask NDP leader John Horgan to form a government.

Clark entered Government House shortly before 6 p.m. PT, but after 30 minutes still had not emerged.

Although Clark's Liberals won the most seats in the May 9 election, they finished one seat short of a majority.

The NDP and Green Party committed to defeating the government and forming an NDP government with Green support.

BREAKING - BC Govt has been defeated 42-44 in a confidence vote. Next step is Premier Christy Clark visit with Lieutenant Governor. #bcpoli — @richardzussman

All BC NDP and Green MLAs vote against government. All Libs vote in favour of throne speech. #bcpoli — @richardzussman

Premier addressed house

B.C. Premier Christy Clark spoke of "humility and "gratitude" in the legislature ahead of the confidence vote.

This is what Premier Clark said just before her government was toppled. "If this marks the end of my government I stand here with humility." pic.twitter.com/j7TqJRGcEe — @cbcnewsbc

Clark used her time at the podium to promote her government's agenda, which has changed substantially since the May 9 election.

She spoke of the importance of affordable housing, transit projects and child care.

"I hear a lot of people say we changed … But leaders do not lead by refusing to adapt," she said "I've heard the message from the people of British Columbia."

But she also reiterated her support for the Site C Dam project and her commitment to fiscal restraint.

Premier @christyclarkbc receives standing ovation in the halls of the B.C. Leg after her @bcliberals government was defeated #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/ZAGYEWwYGp — @cbcnewsbc

Opposition leader John Horgan tabled the non-confidence motion earlier in the week, and said he was hopeful for a call from the Lieutenant-Governor.

Leaving the house after historic vote, John Horgan says his phone is in his pocket and he's awaiting a call. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/fGq65rk6Yb — @cbcnewsbc

Shortly after Clark entered Government House, Speaker of the Legislature Steve Thomson announced his resignation.