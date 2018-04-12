Skip to Main Content
B.C. business leaders to announce campaign in support of Trans Mountain pipeline

Representatives of eight B.C. business associations say they're concerned that Canada's reputation as a safe place to invest is at risk.

Groups argue that Canada's reputation as a safe place to invest is at risk

B.C. business associations hold a news conference this morning in Vancouver regarding the impasse on the Trans Mountain pipeline project. 0:00

Representatives of eight industry associations are meeting in Vancouver on Thursday morning to announce plans for a campaign supporting the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

According to a news release, the groups believe that Canada's reputation as a safe place to invest is at risk if Kinder Morgan's plans for the pipeline aren't allowed to proceed.

More to come.

