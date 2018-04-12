Skip to Main Content
B.C. business leaders announce campaign in support of Trans Mountain pipeline

Representatives of eight B.C. business associations say they're concerned that Canada's reputation as a safe place to invest is at risk.

CBC News ·
Hundreds gathered in Calgary earlier this week in support of the Trans Mountain pipeline project. (Mark Matulis/CBC)

Representatives of eight industry associations met in Vancouver on Thursday morning to announce plans for a campaign supporting the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

According to a news release, the groups believe that Canada's reputation as a safe place to invest is at risk if Kinder Morgan's plans for the pipeline aren't allowed to proceed.

"We're at a point of crisis of confidence in Canada, a crisis that needs leadership and immediate attention to resolve," Greg D'Avignon, resident and CEO of the Business Council of British Columbia, told reporters.

More to come.

