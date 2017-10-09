Longtime B.C. broadcaster and former Social Credit cabinet minister Rafe Mair has passed away at age 85.

His family told CBC he died on Monday morning.

A former political panelist on The Early Edition and CKNW radio host, Mair was best known for his provocative style. He was most passionate when talking and writing about the environment, politics and constitutional issues.

"He cared about this province so much," said Shiral Tobin, who produced the Rafe Mair show on CKNW. "He never shied away from complex issues. He knew his audience was smart and could handle it."

A trained lawyer, Mair entered politics in 1975 when he was elected MLA for Kamloops as a member of the B.C. Social Credit Party.

RIP Rafe Mair 1931-2017 — @RafeMair

He served under Premier Bill Bennett in various cabinet posts until 1983, and was the British Columbian minister responsible for constitutional affairs during the lead up the the patriation of the Canadian Constitution.

Mair left politics and moved into broadcasting in the early '80s.

He was inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame in 2005. He received numerous awards, including the 1995 Michener Award for courageous journalism and the 2003 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award.

It's believed Mair had been in ill health and had recently suffered a bad fall.

He is survived by his wife Wendy Conway Mair, five children and stepchildren, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.