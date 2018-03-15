The federal transportation department has grounded Orca Airways, saying the small B.C. airline has repeatedly failed to comply with safety regulations.

Transport Canada suspended the airline's air operator certificate on Thursday, which means it can no longer provide commercial flights.

"Transport Canada took this enforcement action in the interest of public safety due to Orca Airways' repeated non-compliance with aviation safety regulations," a press release said.

Orca Airways operates routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island, with regular flights to Tofino, Victoria, Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach.

According to the federal ministry, the airline has failed to meet requirements in areas including maintenance, operational control, documentation and quality assurance.

"Transport Canada will not allow Orca Airways to resume its commercial air service until it proves it can keep its operations consistently compliant with aviation safety regulations," the release said.

Orca has been in the news in the past because of safety issues.

In 2015, an Orca Airways pilot was fired after he overshot the runway in Tofino and then failed to report the error. The company's CEO didn't learn about the incident for days.

Twelve years ago, another pilot with the airline was killed while trying to land a cargo plane during a winter storm.