Environment Canada says the worst is yet to come as a series of downpours hit the B.C. coast.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for Howe Sound and inland sections of the Central Coast.

About 40 millimetres of rain was reported around Squamish overnight, but another 60 to 100 millimetres is expected before tomorrow morning.

Localized flooding is possible and the Rivers Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the entire South Coast, from Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast, across the North Shore Mountains to the Fraser Valley, including the Chilliwack River.

Wind warnings are also posted for northern Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

Meanwhile the snow continues to come down on the mountain passes of the southern Interior, where a further 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for the section of Highway 1 from Rogers Pass to Eagle Pass.