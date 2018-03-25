On the biggest night in Canadian music, B.C. musicians shone with performances and awards in major categories.

The show was hosted by Michael Bublé, originally of Burnaby, B.C., who also took home adult contemporary album of the year.

Diana Krall, who hails from Nanaimo, B.C., won producer of the year and vocal jazz album of the year for Turn Up The Quiet.

'I am blown away'

Krall and Bublé, performed together for the first time, singing Nat King Cole's L-O-V-E for their kids.

Krall commented on the fact that many Canadian artists stop returning to the Juno Awards once they make it big, but said "it's still a highlight to be here."

"When I was sitting in the audience, seeing everybody with their mom and dad it made me think of the courage they instilled in me," she said. "I was just crying through half of it so far ... I am blown away by the show it's so great."

B.C.'s Lights, who also performed at the show, scored pop album of the year for her album Skin & Earth.

On the red carpet, she joked that she's "straight out of Mission."

Shawn Hook, who is from Nelson, B.C. performed with the B.C. Chinese Orchestra. He was nominated for the Juno Fan Choice Award, which went to Shawn Mendes.

said Diana Krall.

Artist Grimes, who was born and raised in Vancouver, won the Juno for Video of the Year for Venus Fly featuring Janelle Monae.

Ivan Decker of Vancouver won Comedy Album of the Year for I Wanted to Be a Dinosaur.

Best Classical Composition went to Jocelyn Morlock, the composer in resident with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, for My Name Is Amanda Todd.

Vancouver-based band Anciients took home the Juno for Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year for their album Voice of the Void.