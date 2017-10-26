B.C.'s provincial government has announced legislation to close what has been dubbed a major loophole affecting renters in the province.

Critics say the loophole allows landlords to bypass rent controls by having residents sign a fixed-term lease with move-out clauses. At the end of each term, tenants must either move out or sign a new lease at a reassessed market rental rate.

In places like Vancouver where the rental market is especially tight, that new market rental rate can be hundreds of dollars higher, exceeding what would be allowable under the Residential Tenancy Act for the same tenant.

B.C. Housing Minister Selina Robinson said the new legislation would protect the rights of renters who have been left open to "unfair and unjustified rent increases."

"By closing this loophole, renters will know they'll be able to stay in their homes without the threat of skyrocketing rents," Robinson said.

If passed, the legislation would restrict a landlord's ability to use a vacate clause in fixed-term tenancy agreements and limit rent increases between fixed-term tenancy agreements for the same tenant to the maximum annual allowable amount (currently two per cent plus inflation).

The province says the new rules will apply to both new and existing tenancy agreements.