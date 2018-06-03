'Like bowling with axes': Victoria gets an axe-throwing club

Move over afternoon tea, there is a new activity coming to Victoria, and it's not for the faint of heart.

Axe and Grind will be the first axe-throwing club to open in Victoria, according to owner Danny Hamilton.

Hamilton says axe-throwing is a sport that is growing in popularity, with about 16 throwing clubs in Canada and the U.S.

"It started ten years ago out on the East Coast, out in Newfoundland," Hamilton said.

"It kind of just stayed there until about two or three years ago. And then a few chains have opened up."

He says the appeal of the sport is hard to understand until you have thrown your first axe.

"When that first axe sticks in the board, you are hooked," Hamilton said.

The owner of Axe and Grind in downtown Victoria, Danny Hamilton, demonstrates proper axe-throwing technique. 0:26

Hamilton says staff will be on hand to teach patrons the basic techniques of axe-throwing.

"You find the right distance to get the right amount of rotation in the axe before it hits the boards. So, depending on your reach and your height, we find the right place for you to stand," Hamilton said.

"It will take you a few throws, but once you get that technique down, you will get it again and again."

Hamilton says the sport is safe, and he has never heard of any incidents in axe-throwing clubs in Canada.

However, the club will not serve alcohol and patrons have to be at least 14 years old.

Hamilton describes the sport as 'bowling with axes', but he also compares axe-throwing to darts.

Clients of Axe and Grind can choose from a variety of axes. (CBC/Mike McArthur)

"The target is similar, but obviously you are throwing something a lot heavier.

"A lot of people prefer throwing two-handed as opposed to one-handed. When you throw one-handed, it is similar to darts."

Hamilton plans to host corporate events and birthday parties, saying the sport can also be therapeutic.

"Once that axe sinks into the boards, the weight of the world just falls from you."