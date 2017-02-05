Avalanche Canada is asking British Columbians venturing into the mountains this weekend to use common sense as slide warnings are in place across much of the province.

Avalanche risk on the South Coast is "high," and it's "considerable" across the Kootenay, Cariboo, Northwest, Sea to Sky and Rockie regions, according to the organization.

On the South Coast, conditions are said to be "very touchy" and human-triggered avalanches are "likely."

Many parts of the region saw more than 20 centimetres of snow between Friday and Saturday.

North Shore Rescue asked the public to stay out of avalanche terrain until conditions settle.