At least one snowmobiler is dead after an avalanche swept through a popular recreation area near Valemount, B.C.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said RCMP were called to a forest service road in the Clemina Creek area on Friday.

The officer said only one fatality has been confirmed so far, but added there could be others.

"At this point in time I don't know the details of if it's one snowmobiler, two snowmobilers, or how many," she told CBC News.

Clemina Creek is about five kilometres south of Valemount. The area will be closed to the public on Saturday.

Highway 16 was also shut down Friday afternoon, but Saunderson said that was due to an unrelated head-on crash that happened just before noon. One person was killed in that collision.