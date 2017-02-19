A six-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder in Nanaimo, B.C., has more macaroni and cheese than he could ever have imagined — and more is on the way.

Real Canadian Superstore delivered more than 400 boxes of Kraft Dinner on Saturday after the family put out a call on social media looking for a limited-edition version of the cheesy pasta.

"We looked at trying to get it from some of our local stores on Vancouver Island and we were unable to supply it, so I reached out to the Vancouver stores," said Nanaimo Superstore manager Greg Welgan.

The boy, Everett Botwright, has been paring down the food he eats over the last three years, to the point where it was becoming "a challenge and concern" for his parents.

Much to his parent's surprise, the grade one student recently discovered a food he actually enjoys: Kraft Dinner Star Wars Mac and Cheese.

Everett has been gradually limiting the foods he eats, posing challenges for his parents, his dad says.

The pasta was in short supply, but Canadians from across the country have responded to the family's call for help finding remaining boxes of it.

"Huge appreciation," said the boy's father, Reed Botwright, of the delivery.

"We can't say enough how much we appreciate that they've pooled their resources and searched through their connections to get us what Everett wants to eat and thank you so much."

And more is on the way.

On Wednesday Kraft said it will ship 12 cases — 144 boxes — of the limited-edition macaroni to the family that it found sitting in an American warehouse.

Everett's mother, Angela Botwright, said her son has been enjoying all the extra attention.

"It's been great and I'm loving that Everett is getting some recognition in the community," said the boy's mother, Angela Botwright. "He's loving it."