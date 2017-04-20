In her latest book, Sarah de Leeuw uses some of Northern B.C.'s darkest moments to illuminate the social inequalities facing northern communities.

Where it Hurts is a series of personal essays by the two-time winner of the CBC Creative Nonfiction Prize. It examines issues such as missing and murdered Indigenous women and the impact of notorious serial killer Cody Legebokoff.

Stories like that often dominate the news cycle and don't accurately represent what Northern B.C. has to offer, de Leeuw said.

She hopes to change that narrative by re-framing the very same stories but in a more nuanced way that celebrates the people who have survived through the hard times.

"I think much of British Columbia, indeed much of Canada has no idea about the richness and resilience of the people in these places." she told CBC's Daybreak North host Robert Doane.

Homegrown talent could fill gaps

To de Leeuw, the north is a beautiful place to call home. She's lived in Haida Gwaii, Terrace and Prince George to name a few places.

But the way the region comes across to those who have never visited or lived there is often negative, according to de Leeuw and that keeps talented professionals away, widening service gaps.

"We have to grow our own," she said.

She said Where it Hurts is meant to inspire northerners to face the challenges of rural and northern living head-on by taking action where they see issues in their communities.

"I sort of hope it's a call for all of us to pay attention to all of the things that are occurring, often in our backyards."

One way she tackles this is through her work as a professor and researcher in Indigenous health and poverty at the University of Northern British Columbia's Northern Medical Program.

The NMP, which exists in partnership with the University of British Columbia, aims to train people from the north as doctors, rather than simply count on big-city doctors relocating to the north. She want to see more programs that train professionals who are from the north so they can be a part of the solution.

'It's a beautiful place'

Rob Fraser, the independent candidate for Peace River North, agrees with de Leeuw.

The north has struggled at times to attract and retain qualified workers in healthcare, policing and other professions, he said.

Before announcing his candidacy in the upcoming provincial election, Fraser was the mayor of Taylor, B.C.

He spent the last several months in that role fighting to keep the town's only doctor and clinic. In the past, it was also difficult to attract and retain police officers, he said.

"The north seems to be represented as this great northern industrial wasteland and it really isn't. It's a beautiful place," said Fraser.

Listen to Sarah de Leeuw on CBC's Daybreak North: