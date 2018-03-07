Woodside Petroleum, Australia's leading liquefied natural gas producer, says it's pulling out of an LNG export plant north of Prince Rupert, B.C., so it can concentrate on another LNG site near Kitimat.

The company has announced it won't renew an agreement to develop the North Coast operation at Grassy Point after the rights to the region expired in mid-January.

Instead, Woodside says it will maintain its 50-per-cent interest in the Kitimat LNG project, where it has partnered with Chevron.

A note on Woodside's website says it has signed benefit agreements with all 16 First Nations along the right of way for the proposed Pacific Trail LNG pipeline to Kitimat from Summit Lake, north of Prince George, B.C.