The aunt of a three-year-old toddler who died in an East Vancouver house fire says she's overwhelmed by the support her family has received from friends, family and the public.

Gaby Gavidia lived in that home with her sister, their husbands and their kids.

She lost her niece, her home, and nearly all of her belongings in the fire that ripped through it last Thursday, Jan. 5.

While three adults and two children were able to get out of the house safely, her sister is still in hospital in stable condition, being treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation.

"We're having a hard time trying to go forward but I'm okay," Gavidia said on the CBC's The Early Edition.

Gavidia said her family is trying to maintain a sense of routine for the children.

Her deceased niece was a twin, and she said it is hard to say if the surviving twin understands what has happened.

"Children deal with things differently and we're not sure," she said. "Right now we're just trying to give all the kids love and support and a little bit of normality or routine so that they can cope."

The families are staying in a motel at the moment. Gavidia is looking for a more permanent place to accommodate her big family and stay close to her children's school in the Renfrew area.

Gavidia said she is grateful for all of the people who have reached out with donations, clothes and furniture, as well as more than $49,000 raised through two GoFundMe campaigns as of Monday afternoon.

"I cannot believe all the help we are getting," she said. "Friends that we haven't heard from in a long time [and] that we've lost touch with, they've reached out. People that don't know us have reached out. We are unbelievably grateful for that and anything will help at this point."

With files from The Early Edition

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled Aunt of toddler who died in Vancouver fire thanks public for support