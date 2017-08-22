Thousands of Atlantic salmon have been released into Pacific waters east of Victoria after the nets ripped at a U.S. fish farm in the San Juan Islands.

The company, Cooke Aquaculture, blamed "exceptionally high tides and currents coinciding with this week's solar eclipse" for the failure of the net pen near Cypress Island.

In a statement, Cooke said it didn't know how many fish escaped, but estimated the numbers at "several thousand."

The company's statement did not say when the fish escaped, and no one was available for an interview, but the Seattle Times has reported the fish started being caught in the Puget Sound on Sunday.

Atlantic salmon are not native to Pacific waters, but are a major aquaculture species in Washington State and B.C.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife describes Atlantic salmon as an invasive species, which fisheries managers worry could harm native fish stocks through competition, predation, or disease transfer.