A man in Victoria is facing one charge of sexual assault after an incident involving a young woman on a B.C. Transit bus.
Police shared a report of the incident online, which prompted similar stories from several other young women.
The male suspect appeared in court and was released under a number of specific conditions, including that he stay away from bus stops and buses.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
