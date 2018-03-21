Police in Ontario say a man from B.C. is one of three suspects in a "vicious" assault caught on video last week.

Peel Regional Police said in a statement that Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is one of three men suspected of beating the victim, a man with autism, at a Mississauga bus station on March 13.

They say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest on one count of aggravated assault.

Police say Dhami is of no fixed address but his last address was in Surrey, B.C. He and the other two men being sought may still be in the Toronto area.

They add that the three men are considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees them should call 911.