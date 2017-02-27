An assault charge against B.C. MLA Pat Pimm has been stayed following his appearance Monday in a Dawson Creek courtroom.

Pimm agreed to be bound by a peace bond for eight months, said Daniel McLaughlin, communications counsel for the Criminal Justice Branch.

"The terms ...include that he have no direct or indirect contact with the complainant except through legal counsel and that he not attend at any known residence, place of employment, place of education or place of worship of the complainant," said McLaughlin.

The complainant's identity is shielded by a publication ban.

McLaughlin said the agreement was reached "after a full review of the circumstances and after consultation with the investigators and the victim."

"The special prosecutor determined ... that the resolution was appropriate and fair and not contrary to the public interest," said McLaughlin.

Pimm was the B.C. Liberal MLA for Peace River North before leaving his party's caucus in August, 2016.

He is not seeking re-election.

