The Ashcroft and District Curling Club may be forced to close its doors after more than a century in operation.

The B.C. club is down to its last $9,000. Club secretary Janet Quesnel said the money will likely all be spent paying for the hydro needed to get the rink running for this year's season.

"It's tight," said Quesnel.

"That's why we need the membership ... our average age is probably 60, if not older. The youngest member we have is my daughter and she's 27."

Club secretary Janet Quesnel worries that if the club closes, it won't reopen. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

In recent years, membership in the club has dropped from around 180 curlers around a decade ago to its current 40.

Quesnel said the biggest drop came after the club was forced to shut down in 2006. The village fixed a leak in the roof, but the building wasn't properly ventilated over the summer so it filled with black mold.

"We were on the decline before we had to close because of the roof, but we were still a viable club," she said.

Some seniors leaving because of wildfires

Nick Lebedoff curls with the seniors group. He said he's seen a number of friends leave the community after this season's wildfires destroyed the local golf course.

"No golfing, no curling — so they're going some place where they can do that stuff," he said.

"Lot of people are moving out, which is a bad sign for Ashcroft."

Village support wanted

Quesnel has been applying for grants, but has yet to receive any funding for the rink.

She's now waiting to hear back from the Village of Ashcroft on whether it will subsidize some of the costs of the village-owned building until the club is able to recruit more members.

"When our club closes, it will not start up again," she said.

"We can't keep flogging a dead horse. People have to realise that — that if you want your community to have facilities for you to come and use, you need to support them."