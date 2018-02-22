Arthur Black, the humorist and former CBC Radio host, has died aged 74 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

His partner, Lynne Raymond, confirmed he died at Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, B.C., on Wednesday.

"It will come as no surprise to those who have been fans of Arthur's work that he faced it all with his own unique combination of defiance and good humour," said Chris Straw, Black's longtime producer, in a statement on behalf of the family.

"The family is very grateful for the overwhelming messages of support and good wishes received during his struggle with pancreatic cancer."

Arthur Black, seen in a 2002 news piece about his retirement, announced last month he was dying of pancreatic cancer. (CBC)

Black wrote on his blog about being diagnosed with what he called "the Mike Tyson of Cancers."

"So what's it like to get what amounts to a diagnosis of 'terminal' from your doctor?" he wrote. "Like getting smacked by a giant Nerf bat, initially. It rocks you back on your heels and yet it doesn't hurt. Not yet."

Award-winning humorist

Black got his start with the CBC in Thunder Bay, Ont., in 1972.

Basic Black was a Saturday morning staple on CBC Radio for 19 years, ending in 2002 when he retired. It was one of the network's most popular variety shows, heard by 600,000 listeners every week.

On top of his radio work, Black wrote several books and had a syndicated humour column in Canadian newspapers.

He won the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal three times, most recently with Pitch Black in 2006. The book was a collection of stories about "offbeat and eccentric characters."

The Basic Black Swap Meet1:49

"It was a cavalcade," he said of his CBC career. "But it's always been fun. Better than having to work for a living."

In January, Black said it seemed "grandiose" to think about how he'd be remembered.

"If I can ... hiccup their lips into a smile, that would be nice."