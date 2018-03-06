A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to a pile of clothes outside a home in West Kelowna, B.C.

On Tuesday morning, the West Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the Okanagan city on Webber Road.

RCMP said a neighbour witnessed the woman allegedly light the pile of clothing and other property on fire outside the home, before walking away.

"Fire officials immediately responded to the scene to battle the blaze which had spread to the home, while police officers set up a perimeter [around] the area in search of their arson suspect," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"We were able to locate and arrest our suspect nearby the scene, thanks to eyewitnesses who safely followed the female suspect away from the burning home."

No injuries reported

Police said no one was injured in the fire. Officers are calling it an isolated incident.

Though an arrest has been made, police say it is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward.