Two people from B.C.'s Lower Mainland are facing numerous charges following a string of thefts and a dramatic attempted getaway in a U-Haul van in Vernon, B.C.

Vernon RCMP said a man and woman allegedly purchased a large number of electronics and other household items from Hudson`s Bay and Best Buy on January 7 using fraudulent credit cards and fake names.

Best Buy employees alerted police when they noticed something suspicious and officers were on scene when the suspects returned to pick up their items in a U-Haul cube van.

When officers approached, the male suspect sitting in the vehicle drove away, hitting two police cars and an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

Numerous thefts from vehicles

"The U-Haul van sped away from the scene at high rates of speed, with numerous reports flooding in from the public that a van was driving dangerously throughout the immediate area," said Cst. Kelly Brett.

"Fortunately, no RCMP officers or members of the public were injured during this incident."

Police eventually stopped the speeding vehicle by laying down a spike belt near the Ellison Provincial Park on Eastside Road.

RCMP have since learned the two suspects may have been involved with numerous thefts from vehicles reported over the weekend.

The man and woman are currently in custody and are facing numerous charges related to dangerous driving, fraud and possession of stolen property.

Police said formal charges are expected to be laid within the next three days.