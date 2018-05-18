Vancouver Island man arrested in threatening calls case, RCMP say

Police say they have arrested a man from Qualicum Beach, B.C., in connection to threatening calls made to women across the province where they were identified by name and address and told cameras had been installed in their homes.

The calls were made between November 2017 and April 2018. Police issued a warning about them in February.

On May 16, police arrested a suspect, whom officers have not named. He was released on a promise to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on July 18.

RCMP say he has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing. Officers say they have evidence that links all the offences.

Watching them, quiet voice

In February, police said they had received numerous reports about a male caller who accurately identified victims by their name and address.

He told victims he was watching them through cameras he'd installed in their home.

The man also demanded the women engage in sexually explicit conversation with him or, he said, the victim or a family member could be killed. His voice was described as "quiet."

Cameras?

Police described the calls at the time as troubling, but had no evidence cameras had been installed in any of the victims' homes.

Mounties also said most calls were made to victims' home phone numbers but in some cases female employees of lingerie and swimwear stores received calls at their workplace.