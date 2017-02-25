A Burnaby, B.C. man says he was unjustly fired by his employer of more than a decade after he temporarily left during work hours to tend to a family emergency.

Joseph Francois, a former customer service agent at Hilton Vancouver Metrotown, was fired on Monday.

"I said: are you serious?" he asked his managers. "After 17 years, for a simple thing ... I've been very loyal to the hotel for 17 years."

He feels a stern warning or even a suspension would have been a more appropriate penalty.

The single dad of two teenagers says his daughter was having an allergic reaction on Nov 24, 2016 when she called him asking for medicine.

He says she wasn't able to find it in their home so he decided to drive to his apartment, located two blocks from the hotel, to show her where the medication was located.

Because he was dropping off guests at the hotel, he used the company car for the personal errand, without prior permission.

During the process, he was given a parking ticket.

That, he said, alerted his managers to the fact he had stepped away from his work duties.

But, Francois claims he was back at the hotel in approximately 30 minutes.

Termination is 'outrageous'

In his termination letter, executive assistant manager Chris Perna states Francois was fired for using the hotel's vehicle for "personal reasons without authorization from a supervisor" and attending to a personal matter "without clocking out."

The union representing Francois disagrees with how the hotel has handled the situation and plans to grieve the termination.

"The employer's decision to terminate is outrageous," said Robert Demand, president of Local 40.

"The discipline is completely out of step with the situation here."

Demand would not provide further details but says he's unaware of any other issues with Francois's employment record other than this recent incident.

Hotel declines to comment

The vice-president of human resources from Crescent Hotels and Resorts, the company hired to manage the Hilton Vancouver Metrotown, declined to comment.

"Because this is a personnel-related matter, we are not able to provide you with any details related to any staff member's employment - current or past," Cynthia Pemberton Fuller wrote in an email.

Multiple messages and emails left for the hotel's assistant manager, Perna, were not returned.

By going public, Francois says he's hoping to get his $16 an hour job back.

It also forced him to tell his daughter and son he was fired after avoiding it because he was too "ashamed" — he coached both to become national level junior golfers.

"Those two kids, it's all on me, their life is in my hands."