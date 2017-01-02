Another blast of arctic air gripping much of B.C. is expected to keep roads icy across Vancouver for the next few days.

Vancouver is expected to reach a high of 0 C Monday, and positive temperatures aren't in the forecast until Wednesday, with a high of just 2 C.

In parts of Vancouver the streets are so icy people have been donning skates to play hockey and travel the roads.

The ridge of cold air flowing to the coast from the B.C. Interior has also triggered an arctic outflow warning for parts of B.C.'s South Coast.

In Whistler, Howe Sound, and the Fraser Valley including Abbotsford and Chilliwack, it's expected to feel like –20 to –25 C overnight and into Tuesday morning, Environment Canada warned.

The strongest winds are expected in Howe Sound, blowing northerly at 70 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h.

Arctic outflow warnings are issued when cold air flows from the interior to coastal areas, with winds making it feel like –20 C or colder for six hours or more, said Environment Canada in a statement.